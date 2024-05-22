Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.85.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,276 shares in the company, valued at $614,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock worth $5,372,260. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

