Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.73. 1,343,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,092,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on Bitfarms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
