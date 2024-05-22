Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.19), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.12.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
