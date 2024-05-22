BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $803.18 and last traded at $804.10. 58,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 605,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $804.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $791.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

