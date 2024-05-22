Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.87

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 396012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 58,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

