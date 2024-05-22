Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.32 and last traded at $185.55. Approximately 909,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,056,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.93. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

