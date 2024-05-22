Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$22.55

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total transaction of C$173,874.40. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,918 shares of company stock worth $5,086,136. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at C$23.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.49. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.8568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

