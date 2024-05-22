Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $3,115.24

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,115.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,827.65 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,029.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,827.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.75 by $0.94. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

