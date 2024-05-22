Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Target Price at $300.53

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE GD opened at $297.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day moving average is $268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $301.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,142 shares of company stock valued at $30,412,994 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

