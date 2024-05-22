Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 856.43

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 856.43 ($10.88).

A number of research firms have commented on HWDN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.99) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.52) to GBX 680 ($8.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.84) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 903 ($11.48) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 937 ($11.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 882.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 812.68. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £153.09 ($194.57) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,502.31). In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of £153.09 ($194.57) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,502.31). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,284.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,210 shares of company stock worth $6,536,918. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

