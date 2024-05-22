Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target at $20.38

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BZ opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 581,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun



Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.



