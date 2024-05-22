Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $90.38

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $9,154,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

