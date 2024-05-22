Brokers Offer Predictions for Xos, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for XOS in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.07. XOS had a negative net margin of 117.98% and a negative return on equity of 104.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

Featured Stories

