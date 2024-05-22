Brokers Offer Predictions for Xos, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSFree Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for XOS in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOS

XOS Stock Performance

XOS opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.07. XOS had a negative net margin of 117.98% and a negative return on equity of 104.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.