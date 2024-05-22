Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cactus by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

