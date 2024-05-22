Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.63.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

CP stock opened at C$110.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.2999615 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. In related news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders sold a total of 183,438 shares of company stock valued at $20,423,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

