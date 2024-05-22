Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.15. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $219.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $221.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 126.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after buying an additional 1,092,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

