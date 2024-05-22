Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.33). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

LUMO stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Lumos Pharma worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

