Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.04% of Capital One Financial worth $1,016,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

