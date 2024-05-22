Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.12 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $17.12 billion and $419.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.82 or 0.05395230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00057593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,897,711,935 coins and its circulating supply is 35,683,142,705 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.