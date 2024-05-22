Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.35. 3,530,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

