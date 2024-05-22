Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after buying an additional 174,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CPRX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 407,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

