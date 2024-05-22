Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,560,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.65. 750,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,713. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

