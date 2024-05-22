CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at $998,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,806,755 shares of company stock worth $682,935,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

