Cellebrite DI (CLBT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

