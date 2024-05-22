CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Set to Split on Friday, May 24th

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, May 24th. The 130-100 split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 24th.

CEMIG Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.