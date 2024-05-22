Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,613 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after purchasing an additional 408,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,522. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

