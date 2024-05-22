Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 4.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.03. 459,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 928,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Further Reading

