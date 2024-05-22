Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 146,067 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,900,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

