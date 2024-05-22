Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $267.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,209. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

