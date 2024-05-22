Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 455,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,725,000 after acquiring an additional 350,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.34. The company had a trading volume of 149,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,827. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

