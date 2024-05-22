Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.79. 176,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.77 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

