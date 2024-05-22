Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. 28,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,229. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

