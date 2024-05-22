Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,653,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,094,000. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 925.0% in the third quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 109,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

QLD traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,521. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

