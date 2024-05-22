Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 49,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

