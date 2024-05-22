Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $214,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,192 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $620.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

