Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 13,985 shares of company stock worth $47,311 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.