China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CYD opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.