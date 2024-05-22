Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $142.02 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

