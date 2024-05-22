CIBC Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.57. 118,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,716. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Insiders sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

