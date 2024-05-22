Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,207,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 19,895,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,047. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

