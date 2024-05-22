Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,206 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $866,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,821,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

