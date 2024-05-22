Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $253.61 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $194.52 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after acquiring an additional 103,521 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

