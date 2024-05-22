Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.93

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 478172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

