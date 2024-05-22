Citigroup Raises Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $14.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s current price.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

LRMR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,018. The stock has a market cap of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.96. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

