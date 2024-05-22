ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLIR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

