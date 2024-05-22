Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 275,265 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

