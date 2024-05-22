CMS Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $62.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

