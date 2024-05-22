Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 295.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of COKE stock traded up $16.84 on Wednesday, hitting $998.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,832. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,030.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $860.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.