Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $62.88. 1,231,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,406,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $270.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.