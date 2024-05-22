Comparing Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -7.78% 10.65% 8.13%

Volatility and Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $474.30 million 2.92 $25.20 million N/A N/A NextPlat $37.76 million 0.57 -$3.78 million ($0.25) -4.56

This table compares Spirent Communications and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirent Communications and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextPlat beats Spirent Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

